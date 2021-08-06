menu-search
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Employer who failed to consider furlough as an alternative to redundancy unfairly dismissed employee

Employment analysis: In Mhindurwa v Lovingangels Care Limited, an employment tribunal held that an employee, who was made redundant in the early months of the pandemic, was unfairly dismissed because her employer did not consider furloughing her. Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell analyses the recent case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

