Employer not bound to ensure all objections to practical completion raised by tenants are actioned before completion is certified (Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd v Fern Trustee 1 Ltd and others)

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session held that the building owner was not required to include each and every objection which the tenants had to completion taking place in a notice to be issued to the contractor, and subsequently to ensure that each of these was addressed before they agreed that completion had taken place. The case also once again indicates the court’s approach to contractual interpretation—it chose to adopt a literal interpretation of the relevant clause in the agreement rather than implying a different interpretation based on the wider commercial and factual context of the works contract itself and settlement agreements entered into between the contractor and each of the tenants.
