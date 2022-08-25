LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Pensions bodies / The Pensions Regulator

Legal News

Employer loses challenge to pension failings fine

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A British appeals tribunal has upheld a decision by The Pensions Regulator to fine Yi Xuan Lou Ltd, concluding the food services company failed to tell the watchdog in time that it had made up for its contribution shortcomings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

