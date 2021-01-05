Sign-in Help
Employer debt / Employer debt regime

Employer cannot use limitation defence to avoid section 75 debt in Scottish multi-employer scheme (Mr E PO-27028)

Published on: 05 January 2021
Pensions analysis: in the determination of Mr E PO-27028, the Pensions Ombudsman rejected a complaint that an employer was not liable for a debt under section 75 of the Pensions Act 1995 (PA 1995) as it could not be shown that the trustee had made a legally effective decision to exclude the section 75 debt, or that a limitation defence applied. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

