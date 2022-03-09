LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Confidential information / Confidential information

Legal News

Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)

Published on: 09 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed the claimants’ appeal against their unsuccessful claims for a final injunction and damages for misuse of private information and breach of confidence arising from the first defendant’s employee’s use of a business email account for personal emails. The judge at first instance had determined that the claimants had no reasonable expectation of privacy and no right of confidentiality in respect of the personal emails sent and received using the main business email account of the third defendant. The Court of Appeal held that the judge had been entitled to find that there was no reasonable expectation of privacy or confidentiality as against the defendants, who had made limited disclosure of the emails to professional advisors, and the appeal should therefore be dismissed. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As