Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed the claimants’ appeal against their unsuccessful claims for a final injunction and damages for misuse of private information and breach of confidence arising from the first defendant’s employee’s use of a business email account for personal emails. The judge at first instance had determined that the claimants had no reasonable expectation of privacy and no right of confidentiality in respect of the personal emails sent and received using the main business email account of the third defendant. The Court of Appeal held that the judge had been entitled to find that there was no reasonable expectation of privacy or confidentiality as against the defendants, who had made limited disclosure of the emails to professional advisors, and the appeal should therefore be dismissed. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or to read the full analysis.