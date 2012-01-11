Employees always transfer if business in administration is sold: confirmed (News, 11 January 2012)

Article summary

Where a transferor company is in administration at the time of the transfer, its employees will always transfer automatically to a purchaser of the business, because administration will never be treated as 'insolvency proceedings with a view to the liquidation of the assets of the company' within the meaning of regulation 8(7) of TUPE 2006, and hence regulation 4 will never be disapplied, even if administration is in fact being used in order to effect a 'pre-pack' sale, the Court of Appeal has confirmed in Key2Law (Surrey) v De'Antiquis. or to read the full analysis.