TUPE and asset purchases

Employees always transfer if business in administration is sold: confirmed (News, 11 January 2012)

Published on: 11 January 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Where a transferor company is in administration at the time of the transfer, its employees will always transfer automatically to a purchaser of the business, because administration will never be treated as 'insolvency proceedings with a view to the liquidation of the assets of the company' within the meaning of regulation 8(7) of TUPE 2006, and hence regulation 4 will never be disapplied, even if administration is in fact being used in order to effect a 'pre-pack' sale, the Court of Appeal has confirmed in Key2Law (Surrey) v De'Antiquis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

