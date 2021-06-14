menu-search
Legal News

Employee who asked to be furloughed because of fears about COVID-19 was not unfairly dismissed (Accattatis v Fortuna Group (London))

Published on: 14 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What were the background facts?
  • What was the claim before the employment tribunal?
  • What is the relevant law?
  • What did the employment tribunal decide?
  • What are the implications of this decision?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Employment tribunals are starting to determine a steady stream of COVID-19 related claims commenced in the early stages of the pandemic. Joanne Moseley, Senior Associate at Irwin Mitchell, looks at a recent case in which an employee failed to persuade a tribunal that his concerns about the safety of his workplace rendered his dismissal automatically unfair. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

