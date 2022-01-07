LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Employee unfairly dismissed for raising safety concerns on the day of the first lockdown

Published on: 07 January 2022
Employment analysis: In Preen v (1) Coolink, (2) Mullins, an employment tribunal had to decide if an employee had been automatically unfairly dismissed for raising safety concerns during a WhatsApp exchange with his manager shortly after the Prime Minister (PM), Boris Johnson, announced the first national lockdown on 23 March 2020. Joanne Moseley, professional support lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, reviews the tribunal's decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

