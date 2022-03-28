LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Emerging economic effects from Russia-Ukraine war

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Emerging economic effects from Russia-Ukraine war
  • Rise of the petroyuan
  • Foreign asset nationalisation
  • Bilateral or multilateral investment treaties
  • Asset recovery
  • Sovereign debt
  • Oil issues
  • 'War, Riot, or Act of God'
  • The above in flux

Article summary

Law360, London: Economic ripples of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will permeate the financial, energy, retail and agricultural sectors, among others. While the full financial effects will only become clear with time, here are eight takeaways emerging as war grinds on. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More