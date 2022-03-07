Emergence of EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’ guidelines spotlights enforcement inconsistencies

Article summary

MLex: EU guidelines warn that a controversial settlement route to resolving data-protection probes should be limited to minor infringements affecting a small amount of data, MLex has learned. The guidelines, drawn up by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), shed light on attempts to smooth out inconsistencies in approaches to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) enforcement following complaints from lawmakers, regulators and campaigners, not least regarding the Irish data regulator. or to read the full analysis.