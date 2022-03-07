LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Emergence of EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’ guidelines spotlights enforcement inconsistencies

Published on: 07 March 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: EU guidelines warn that a controversial settlement route to resolving data-protection probes should be limited to minor infringements affecting a small amount of data, MLex has learned. The guidelines, drawn up by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), shed light on attempts to smooth out inconsistencies in approaches to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) enforcement following complaints from lawmakers, regulators and campaigners, not least regarding the Irish data regulator. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

