Legal News

Embargos on draft judgments—how not to handle a suspected leak (Optis v Apple)

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Justice Meade was notified about a suspected leak of his draft judgment by EIP, the solicitors acting for Optis. However, he was not fully informed and was misdirected as to the circumstances of the suspected leak; it was eventually ascertained that there was no leak at all. Further to the parties’ and Meade J’s investigations, it transpired that there had been a misunderstanding and that while the finger had been pointed at Meade J’s ‘office’ by a non-lawyer, this was an erroneous assumption. Meade J ordered a hearing at which he expressed his criticism of the conduct of both Optis and EIP. He also criticised the use of so called ‘email exploders’ and warned about the provision of draft judgments to an excessive number of people. The fact of the date of the public hand-down (which had led in part to the misunderstanding) was not confidential. Written by Natalie Todd, partner at PCB Byrne. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

