Email inadvertently disclosed in unredacted form remains privileged (Sportradar AG v Football Dataco Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has ruled that a copy of an email, inadvertently disclosed as an Appendix to a board minute was subject to without prejudice privilege. It could not, therefore, be used at trial. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
