Legal News

Email inadvertently disclosed in unredacted form remains privileged (Sportradar AG v Football Dataco Ltd)

Published on: 19 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Email inadvertently disclosed in unredacted form remains privileged (Sportradar AG v Football Dataco Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has ruled that a copy of an email, inadvertently disclosed as an Appendix to a board minute was subject to without prejudice privilege. It could not, therefore, be used at trial. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

