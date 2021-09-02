- Email from employer to HR consultant was privileged as not iniquitous despite suggesting pre-determined decision to dismiss (Abbeyfield (Maidenhead) Society v Hart)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Background law
- Background facts
- The decision of the employment tribunal
- What did the EAT decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: An email from an employer to its HR consultant, sent before an internal disciplinary appeal meeting, indicating a determination to dismiss a suspended employee come what may, was not iniquitous and therefore did not have to be disclosed. It did not fall within the iniquity exception to litigation privilege (which, where it applies, means that communications which would otherwise be privileged must nevertheless be disclosed), because the employer did not seek, and the adviser did not give, advice on how to act unlawfully; rather it was the sort of frank instruction that a party may feel able to give in a privileged communication, according to the EAT.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.