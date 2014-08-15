Sign-in Help
Eligibility for ECRCs: changes to take account of new childminder agencies (News, 15 August 2014)

Published on: 15 August 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
With effect from 1 September 2014, the circumstances in which an enhanced criminal records check may be obtained, as set out in the Police Act 1997 (Criminal Records) Regulations 2002, will be extended to include (1) registration as a childminder agency, (2) considering an applicant’s suitability to manage a childminder agency and (3) considering an applicant’s suitability to work for a childminder agency in any capacity which (a) requires him to enter childcare premises and (b) enables him either to have contact with children for whom childcare is provided or to have access to sensitive or personal information about them. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

