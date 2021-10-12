LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EIOPA seeks single EU resolution framework

Published on: 12 October 2021
  • EIOPA seeks single EU resolution framework

Law360, London: Europe's insurance watchdog has called on parliament to develop a EU-wide framework to ensure that insurers that fail will do so in a way that helps to protect markets, after it found that policyholders face losses in nearly a third of resolution cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

