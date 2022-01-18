LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
eGates and the demise of examination on entry

Published on: 18 January 2022
A recent Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) report on eGates provides another reminder of how the fundamentals of immigration control are changing due to technology. This News Analysis looks at how examination on entry, traditionally a core plank of UK immigration control, has been effectively removed for many passengers in recent times, and what this means in practice.

