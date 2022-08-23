- Effect of restructuring plan on liability of original tenant and guarantor (Oceanfill Ltd v Nuffield Health and Cannons Group Ltd)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Property Disputes analysis: This was a landlord’s claim for rent and other arrears against the original tenant and guarantor under a lease of a gym in Leeds. The first and second defendants had entered into an authorised guarantee agreement (‘AGA’) and guarantee (‘GAGA’) respectively when the lease was assigned to the current tenant, Virgin Active Limited (‘VAL’) in 2000. In 2021, VAL’s liability under the lease was released by a restructuring plan (‘the Plan’) sanctioned by the High Court under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). When the claimant sued the defendants for the arrears, they argued that the Plan also released them from liability. The court rejected the defendants’ arguments and granted summary judgment on the landlord’s claim. Written by Imogen Dodds, barrister at Falcon Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.