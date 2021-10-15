LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Effect of mitigation clause on breach of warranties claim (Equitix EEEF Biomass 2 Ltd v Fox and others)

Published on: 15 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Corporate analysis: This case concerned a claim for breach of warranties in a share purchase agreement. The judgment includes detailed consideration of the effectiveness of a clause requiring the buyer to take all reasonable action to mitigate its loss, as part of the sellers’ limitations on liability provisions in a share purchase agreement. On this issue, the court found that the buyer did not breach its duty under the mitigation clause and therefore no adjustment should be made to the assessment of the buyer’s loss derived from the share valuation exercise. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

