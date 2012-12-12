Sign-in Help
EEA family member case is referred to the CJEU

Published on: 12 December 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What are the key features of the case?
  • How did the court approach the UK’s implementation of Directive 2004/38/EC, art 5(2)?
  • What does the case reveal about the Home Office’s current approach towards EU free movement?
  • What should immigration lawyers do whilst the matter is referred to the CJEU?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Is the UK’s approach to non-EEA family members with EU residence cards lawful? David Lemer of Doughty Street Chambers, who acted as counsel for the claimants, provides expert comment on the key issues arising from R (on the application of McCarthy and others) v Secretary of State for the Home Department. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

