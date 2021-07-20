menu-search
Legal News

Education sector—FAQs about self-isolation and coronavirus (COVID-19) safety requirements after 19 July 2021

Published on: 20 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Education sector—FAQs about self-isolation and coronavirus (COVID-19) safety requirements after 19 July 2021
  • Our summer term doesn’t end until after Monday 19 July 2021. Do we have to change the way we do things straightaway?
  • Can we ask staff and our students to continue to wear masks?
  • Do staff and students have to take lateral flow tests before they return in September 2021?
  • Do we need to retain our asymptomatic on-site testing facilities?
  • Do staff who are double vaccinated have to self-isolate if they’ve been in close contact with someone with the virus?
  • How do we deal with members of staff who have not been vaccinated?
  • Do we have to pay people who are self-isolating?
  • Do we have to allow a member of staff to postpone their holiday if they have to self-isolate?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Despite the surge in the numbers of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), from Monday 19 July 2021, most restrictions put in place in England to protect public health will end. Guidance will replace legal restrictions and responsibility for making decisions to reduce the spread of the virus will shift from the government, and its public health officials, to employers and individuals. In the context of education, the government has published two sets of guidance documents to help head teachers and principals plan for the start of the Autumn term. Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell LLP provides answers to some of the frequently asked questions received from education clients about the guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

