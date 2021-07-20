Education sector—FAQs about self-isolation and coronavirus (COVID-19) safety requirements after 19 July 2021

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Despite the surge in the numbers of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), from Monday 19 July 2021, most restrictions put in place in England to protect public health will end. Guidance will replace legal restrictions and responsibility for making decisions to reduce the spread of the virus will shift from the government, and its public health officials, to employers and individuals. In the context of education, the government has published two sets of guidance documents to help head teachers and principals plan for the start of the Autumn term. Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell LLP provides answers to some of the frequently asked questions received from education clients about the guidance. or to read the full analysis.