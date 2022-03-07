Education law/ review of permanent exclusion, regulation 8(2) of the Education (Pupil Exclusions and Appeals) (Maintained Schools) (Wales) Regulations 2003 (YA v Independent Appeal Panel of Swansea Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The court held that an independent appeal panel must comply with its duties under regulation 8(2) of the Education (Pupil Exclusions and Appeals) (Maintained Schools) (Wales) Regulations 2003 ('Regulations') to have regard to any guidance given by the National Assembly for Wales, namely, the Welsh Government Guidance 'Exclusion from schools and pupil referral units', November 2019 ('Guidance'). In accordance with paragraph 1.1.1 of the Guidance there is a requirement on the Panel to apply a two-stage assessment as to the seriousness of the breach(es) of the school's behaviour policy and the risk of serious harm to the education or welfare of the pupil or others in the school should the pupil remain. Any decision of an independent appeal panel omitting such an assessment will be vulnerable to quashing on challenge. Written by Sophie Jackson, associate at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.