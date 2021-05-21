menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

ECtHR rules right to a fair trial breached due to arbitrator’s impartiality (BEG SpA v Italy)

ECtHR rules right to a fair trial breached due to arbitrator’s impartiality (BEG SpA v Italy)
Published on: 21 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • ECtHR rules right to a fair trial breached due to arbitrator’s impartiality (BEG SpA v Italy)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: An Italian power company's right to a fair trial was breached when an arbitral award favouring a subsidiary of electricity and gas provider Enel SpA was issued by a Arbitration Chamber of the Rome Chamber of Commerce (ACR) tribunal that included an arbitrator who was concurrently acting as Enel's lawyer, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) found. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More