Legal News

Understanding the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill

Published on: 04 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why is this being introduced now?
  • What changes are proposed?
  • What impact will this new legislation have?
  • What are your predictions for future developments?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The majority of the provisions in the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill (the Bill) have been seen before: they were included in the Draft Registration of Overseas Entity Bill, which fell away in 2018. It sat gathering dust somewhere in the bowels of government until, earlier this year, the government was forced to confirm that an ‘Economic Crime Bill’ would be tabled in the third session of Parliament later this year. A Bill was in fact tabled on Tuesday, having been published on 28th February. But why now? And what’s new? Senior Associate, Naomi Miles, Associate, Siân Cowan, and Knowledge Development Lawyer, Gillian Bradbury at BCLP, consider this development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

