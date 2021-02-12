Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Extradition and mutual legal assistance / Extradition Act 2003

Legal News

ECJ told Bulgarian arrests warrants don’t meet EU rules

ECJ told Bulgarian arrests warrants don’t meet EU rules
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • ECJ told Bulgarian arrests warrants don’t meet EU rules
  • Original news
  • Advocate General advises ECJ on compatibility of arrest warrants with EU human rights laws in UK preliminary reference

Article summary

Law360, London: Arrest warrants issued by Bulgaria are ineffective under EU law as suspects cannot challenge the papers in court before they are turned over to the authorities, Advocate General de la Tour has advised the European Court of Justice (ECJ). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More