ECJ ruling could extend double jeopardy protections in the EU

Law360: Where one EU Member State has notified Interpol that a red notice relating to conduct for which the principle 'ne bis in idem' is applicable, must Member States give effect to an Interpol red notice published at the request of a third state outside the EU (in this case the US) if the result would be that it would restrict a person's movements within the Schengen zone?
