ECJ ruling could extend double jeopardy protections in the EU

Published on: 23 December 2020
Published by: Law360
  • Intervention of Interpol?
  • Germany’s efforts to assist its national
  • Would ne bis in idem prevent arrest in the Schengen zone on a red notice?
  • UK Position
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Law360: Where one EU Member State has notified Interpol that a red notice relating to conduct for which the principle 'ne bis in idem' is applicable, must Member States give effect to an Interpol red notice published at the request of a third state outside the EU (in this case the US) if the result would be that it would restrict a person's movements within the Schengen zone? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

