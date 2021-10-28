LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
ECJ rules investors and EU Member States cannot circumvent Achmea by concluding separate arbitration agreements (Poland v PL Holdings SARL)

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: In a judgment dated 26 October 2021, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decided that ‘ad hoc’ arbitration agreements between investors and EU Member states that are identical to provisions in bilateral investment treaties (BITs) between EU Member States which provide for the settlement of investor-state disputes by arbitration conflict with EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

