ECJ rules ECT arbitration clause inapplicable to intra-EU investor-state investment disputes (Moldova v Komstroy)

Published on: 03 сентября 2021
Published by: Law360
  • ECJ rules ECT arbitration clause inapplicable to intra-EU investor-state investment disputes (Moldova v Komstroy)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) held that the arbitration clause in Article 26 of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) was not applicable to intra-EU investor-state investment disputes, resolving a long-running controversy that arose following the court’s 2018 ruling in Slovakia v Achmea that arbitration clauses in intra-EU bilateral investment treaties (BITs) were invalid under EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

