ECJ rules contracts in Dexia misselling scandal unfair

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The EU’s highest court ruled on 27 January 2021 that financial products such as those sold by a Franco-Belgian banking unit to Dutch consumers in the early 2000s created an unfair power imbalance and that the lender cannot rely on a national compensation scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

