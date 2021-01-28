ECJ rules contracts in Dexia misselling scandal unfair

Law360, London: The EU’s highest court ruled on 27 January 2021 that financial products such as those sold by a Franco-Belgian banking unit to Dutch consumers in the early 2000s created an unfair power imbalance and that the lender cannot rely on a national compensation scheme.
