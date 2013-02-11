Sign-in Help
ECJ judgment paves the way to more compensation claims than expected

Published on: 11 February 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Background
  • What were the key features of the judgment?
  • What is the significance of the ruling?
  • Following the ruling are there any circumstances that could release carriers from providing care?
  • Will this affect the insurance situation?
  • Is this judgment likely to cause concerns for other industries?
  • What should lawyers do next?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Who is entitled to compensation after the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull grounded passengers and planes throughout Europe in 2010? Daniel Scognamiglio, head of Blake Lapthorn’s travel team in Southampton, says airlines should prepare for large compensation claims form travel insurers and passengers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

