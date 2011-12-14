Sign-in Help
ECJ indicates a new approach to copyright protection

Published on: 14 December 2011
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Earlier this year, the European Court of Justice gave its decision on the case of Painer v Standard Verlags GmbH (et al) (C-145/10). The case is important because the ECJ considered the breadth of copyright protection for photographs (in particular portrait photographs) and was required to give a ruling on the interpretation of Articles 5(3)(d) and (e) of Directive 2001/29/EC. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

