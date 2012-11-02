ECJ has no jurisdiction re redundancy questions (News, 2 November 2012)

Article summary

The ECJ has found that it has no jurisdiction to determine the questions referred to it by the Court of Appeal in USA v Nolan, regarding the point in time at which the employer's obligation to consult about collective redundancies arises under the Collective Redundancies Directive, because the Directive does not apply to an employer such as that involved in the case, namely the US armed forces, since public administrative bodies are excluded from its scope. The Court of Appeal will therefore have to resolve the issues in the case under the domestic provisions of TULR(C)A 1992 without the benefit of the ECJ's assistance in interpreting the underlying Directive. ECJ: USA v Nolan. or to read the full analysis.