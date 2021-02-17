Sign-in Help
ECJ eases self-incrimination worries in market abuse probes

Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Europe's top court has made it easier for individuals under investigation for market abuse to remain silent in a landmark decision with broad implications for individuals facing regulatory action relating to conduct punishable by criminal sanctions.

