ECJ defines meaning of 'disability' and considers measures to reduce hours (News, 16 April 2013)

Article summary

The concept of disability must be understood, under EU law, as referring to a limitation which (1) results from physical, mental or psychological impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder the full and effective participation of the person concerned in professional life on an equal basis with other workers, (2) is long-term, (3) may be caused by a curable or incurable illness, and (4) does not necessarily imply complete exclusion from work or professional life, ie may apply to a person who is able to work part-time. The nature of any accommodation measures is not to be taken into account in assessing whether there is a disability. A reduction in working hours may be regarded as an appropriate accommodation measure, and it is for the national courts to determine whether it is also reasonable ie that it does not constitute a disproportionate burden on the employer. ECJ: Ring v Dansk almennyttigt Boligselskab and Skouboe Werge v Pro Display A/S (in liquidation). or to read the full analysis.