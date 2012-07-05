Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Financial crime / Financial crime—market abuse

Legal News

ECJ considers definition of 'inside information'

ECJ considers definition of 'inside information'
Published on: 05 July 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ECJ considers definition of 'inside information'

Article summary

The ECJ have, in the case of Markus Geltl v Daimler AG, considered the definition of 'inside information' in point 1 of Article 1 of Directive 2003/6 on insider dealing and market manipulation and Article 1(1) of Directive 2008/124 implementing Directive 2003/6 or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More