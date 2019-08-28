Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / Prudential requirements for insurers and intermediaries

Legal News

ECJ asked to rule on litigation stays under the Solvency II regime

ECJ asked to rule on litigation stays under the Solvency II regime
Published on: 28 August 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • ECJ asked to rule on litigation stays under the Solvency II regime

Article summary

Law360, London: Bulgaria has asked the ECJ to clarify whether it should stay all litigation against a liquidated Cypriot insurance group under the European Union’s prudential regime for insurers, as a Bulgarian insurance group considers suing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More