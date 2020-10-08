Ecclesiastical suspends use of limitation defence in church abuse claims

Law360, London: Insurer Ecclesiastical confirmed on 7 October 2020 that it has temporarily suspended its right to defend civil claims brought by survivors of child sexual abuse on the basis that it falls outside the statutory time limit for bringing legal action.
