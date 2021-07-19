EBA’s Danske Bank probe secrecy may be maladministration, EU ombudsman says

Article summary

MLex: The EU banking watchdog’s handling of probes into money laundering at Danske Bank and Pilatus Bank may have been bungled, according to a preliminary assessment by the EU’s ombudsman, MLex has learned. Emily O’Reilly’s finding relates to the European Banking Authority’s (EBA) refusal to disclose details of key votes in which supervisors may have been asked to help decide their own fate. Concerns come as the EU plans to create an agency to supervise money-laundering checks at banks and payment companies. The EBA told MLex it will respond to the ombudsman in ‘due course’. or to read the full analysis.