Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Discrimination

Legal News

EAT finds that employers are specifically obliged not to apply pension scheme rules because they are age discriminatory (London Fire Commissioner v Sargeant)

EAT finds that employers are specifically obliged not to apply pension scheme rules because they are age discriminatory (London Fire Commissioner v Sargeant)
Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EAT finds that employers are specifically obliged not to apply pension scheme rules because they are age discriminatory (London Fire Commissioner v Sargeant)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: This appeal followed the case of Secretary of State for the Home Department & others v Sargeant, in which the Court of Appeal upheld claims by over 6,000 firefighters that the decision to exclude them from their pension scheme in circumstances in which their older colleagues were allowed to remain, was age discrimination. The claims had been brought against both the government department which made the changes, and the Fire and Rescue Authorities (FRAs) which employed the firefighters and were responsible for paying their pensions. They were upheld against all respondents. The FRAs appealed the finding against them, arguing that they were simply applying the rules of the pension scheme which the government had decided upon, so they were ‘acting pursuant to a requirement of an enactment’ and could rely upon a defence under paragraph 1(1) of Schedule 22 of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) rejected the appeal, holding that the effect of EqA 2010, s 61 was to insert a non-discrimination rule into every pension scheme. The effect of that is automatic, so insofar as the scheme introduced by the government contained discriminatory provisions (as the Court of Appeal found it did), those provisions were automatically overridden and the FRAs were not obliged (or even entitled) to apply them. Written by Lydia Seymour, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As