EAT finds that employers are specifically obliged not to apply pension scheme rules because they are age discriminatory (London Fire Commissioner v Sargeant)

Pensions analysis: This appeal followed the case of Secretary of State for the Home Department & others v Sargeant, in which the Court of Appeal upheld claims by over 6,000 firefighters that the decision to exclude them from their pension scheme in circumstances in which their older colleagues were allowed to remain, was age discrimination. The claims had been brought against both the government department which made the changes, and the Fire and Rescue Authorities (FRAs) which employed the firefighters and were responsible for paying their pensions. They were upheld against all respondents. The FRAs appealed the finding against them, arguing that they were simply applying the rules of the pension scheme which the government had decided upon, so they were 'acting pursuant to a requirement of an enactment' and could rely upon a defence under paragraph 1(1) of Schedule 22 of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) rejected the appeal, holding that the effect of EqA 2010, s 61 was to insert a non-discrimination rule into every pension scheme. The effect of that is automatic, so insofar as the scheme introduced by the government contained discriminatory provisions (as the Court of Appeal found it did), those provisions were automatically overridden and the FRAs were not obliged (or even entitled) to apply them.