EAT finds inability to grant interim relief in discrimination claims unlawful (Steer v Stormsure Limited)

Employment analysis: The EAT has held that the inability of employment tribunals to grant interim relief in respect of claims of discriminatory dismissal or victimisation is a breach of Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The EAT does not have the power to make a declaration of incompatibility under the Human Rights Act 1998 but has granted the claimant leave to appeal so that the issuing of such a declaration can be considered by the Court of Appeal. Sarah Gilzean of Morton Fraser provides a summary of the decision.
