EasyJet hit with £18bn group claim

EasyJet hit with £18bn group claim
Published on: 02 June 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law 360: More than 6,000 EasyJet customers are gearing up to test data protection rules in a group lawsuit seeking damages from the airline after a cyberattack left their personal details exposed to hackers, lawyers representing the claimants said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

