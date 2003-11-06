Early retirement benefits transfer under TUPE (Martin v South Bank University)

Article summary

In Martin and Others v South Bank University, the European Court of Justice confirmed and extended the Beckmann case by holding that early retirement benefits and benefits intended to enhance the conditions of such retirement, paid in the event of early retirement arising by agreement between the employer and the employee to employees who have reached a certain age, such as the benefits at issue in the main proceedings, are not old-age, invalidity or survivors' benefits. As a result they fall outside of TUPE's pensions exception.