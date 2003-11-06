- Early retirement benefits transfer under TUPE (Martin v South Bank University)
- Original news
- What were the facts?
- What legal principles applied?
- What was decided?
- What are the practical implications of this case?
Article summary
In Martin and Others v South Bank University, the European Court of Justice confirmed and extended the Beckmann case by holding that early retirement benefits and benefits intended to enhance the conditions of such retirement, paid in the event of early retirement arising by agreement between the employer and the employee to employees who have reached a certain age, such as the benefits at issue in the main proceedings, are not old-age, invalidity or survivors' benefits. As a result they fall outside of TUPE’s pensions exception.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.