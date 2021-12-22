LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Proceeds of crime / Restraint and confiscation

Legal News

Early asset forfeiture is key part of criminal defence plans

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Early asset forfeiture is key part of criminal defence plans
  • How forfeiture is involved in a Federal Criminal Prosecution
  • Some benefits of an early asset forfeiture defence plan
  • The plan may affect the type and amount of assets subject to forfeiture.
  • The plan may provide certainty of payment plan and procedures, as well as risks.
  • The plan may reduce the potential for surprise asset seizures.
  • The extent of the negotiations often depends on the type of obligation.
  • The defendant may offer cash in lieu of forfeiture of a specific asset.
  • The plan may bolster arguments regarding acceptance of responsibility at sentencing.
  • The defendant may negotiate or litigate for a release of seized funds to cover some or all lawyer fees.
    • More...

Article summary

Law360: Financial penalties in a federal criminal prosecution can be crippling. Asset forfeiture, restitution, criminal fines, False Claims Act and other civil penalties and fines often overlap, and the government has significant latitude to double, or triple, collect. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More