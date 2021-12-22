- Early asset forfeiture is key part of criminal defence plans
- How forfeiture is involved in a Federal Criminal Prosecution
- Some benefits of an early asset forfeiture defence plan
- The plan may affect the type and amount of assets subject to forfeiture.
- The plan may provide certainty of payment plan and procedures, as well as risks.
- The plan may reduce the potential for surprise asset seizures.
- The extent of the negotiations often depends on the type of obligation.
- The defendant may offer cash in lieu of forfeiture of a specific asset.
- The plan may bolster arguments regarding acceptance of responsibility at sentencing.
- The defendant may negotiate or litigate for a release of seized funds to cover some or all lawyer fees.
- Forfeited funds may be applied to restitution balance—at the discretion of the DOJ.
- The defendant may negotiate or litigate the early release of all or some seized assets to an innocent third party—spouse, business partner, lender or lien holder, etc
- The defendant may obtain interlocutory sale of seized or restrained assets—versus storage/restraint.
- Takeaways
Article summary
Law360: Financial penalties in a federal criminal prosecution can be crippling. Asset forfeiture, restitution, criminal fines, False Claims Act and other civil penalties and fines often overlap, and the government has significant latitude to double, or triple, collect.
