Early applications for disclosure for the purposes of pleading statements of case or tracing trust assets (CPOD SA v Holanda Jr)

Published on: 26 May 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court has given guidance on applications for disclosure required to assist a party in pleading its case, after proceedings have been issued. The High Court held that its jurisdiction to make an order for disclosure at this early stage of proceedings was limited to the jurisdiction arising from the decision in Norwich Pharmacal and its equitable jurisdiction to trace trust property. This judgment is a useful guide to the relevant law and procedure for making disclosure applications at the beginning of proceedings and makes it clear that it will generally be unusual for the court to make such an order unless it is clearly necessary and just and convenient to do so. Written by Nicole Bollard, barrister, at 3PB Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

