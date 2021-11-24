LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
DWP’s response to consultation on permitted charges within DC pension schemes—what now?

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome? What issues were raised and were any changes made to the proposals?
  • Policy on flat fees
  • Regulatory impact assessment
  • Moving to a universal charging structure
  • What are the implications for pension schemes and their members?
  • What happens next

Article summary

Pensions analysis. On 9 November 2021, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published its response to the consultation (the Consultation) on permitted charges within defined contribution (DC) pension schemes. The purpose of the consultation was to look at policy surrounding implementation of a de minimis on the charging of flat fees within DC pension schemes as well as the statutory instrument for bringing about the change. Nicola Rondel, Counsel at Hogan Lovells International LLP, analyses the background and impact as a result of the changes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

