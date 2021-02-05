- DWP’s consultation response and further consultation on addressing climate change governance and risk management in occupational pension schemes—trustees under fire?
- What was the background to the consultation?
- What was the outcome? Have there been any changes to the original policy proposals?
- What are the key aspects of the further consultation on draft legislation and statutory guidance?
- Are there any key points in the finalised non-statutory guidance on aligning pension schemes with the TCFD recommendations?
- What are the next steps? What actions should pension schemes and their advisers be taking at this stage?
Pensions analysis: On 27 January 2021, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published its response to its consultation on proposals to require trustees of larger occupational pension schemes and authorised schemes to have effective governance, strategy, risk management and accompanying metrics for the assessment and management of climate risks and opportunities, including proposals for these to be disclosed in line with the recommendations of the international industry-led Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Amy Davies, senior associate, and Zhuan Faraj, trainee solicitor, at Burges Salmon provide some insight into the DWP’s recent response and also comment on the launch of a new consultation on draft statutory guidance and draft legislation that would enact these policy proposals.
