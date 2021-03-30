DWP’s consultation on regulations under PSA 2021 strengthening TPR’s powers

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Chris Edwards-Earl, senior associate at Stephenson Harwood, comments that under the recently enacted Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021), the powers of the Pensions Regulator (TPR) were clarified and expanded. In particular, the abilities of TPR to exercise its ‘moral hazard powers’ (designed to reduce the number of schemes calling on the Pension Protection Fund) have been enhanced, alongside complementary powers to compel the sharing of documents and co-operation with TPR’s investigations. The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is now consulting on regulations it intends to issue that expand on the powers in the primary legislation. or to read the full analysis.