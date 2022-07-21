LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
DWP to cut red tape on pension scheme investment

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), on 19 July 2022, confirmed plans to remove certain investment restrictions on big pension scheme managers, allowing them to invest in more types of assets to diversify their portfolios. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

