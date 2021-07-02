menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Scheme governance

Legal News

DWP consultation response on governance and reporting of climate risk—next steps for occupational pension schemes

DWP consultation response on governance and reporting of climate risk—next steps for occupational pension schemes
Published on: 02 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • DWP consultation response on governance and reporting of climate risk—next steps for occupational pension schemes
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome of the consultation?
  • Have any changes of particular note been made to the proposals, draft regulations or draft statutory guidance?
  • Scope and timing
  • Scenario analysis
  • Metrics
  • Targets
  • What are the practical implications for occupational pension schemes and their advisers? What actions should they be taking now?
  • Project planning
    • More...

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Partner, Shane O’Reilly, and senior knowledge lawyer, Julia Chirnside of Norton Rose Fulbright, provide their insight into the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) consultation on ‘Taking action on climate risk: improving governance and reporting by occupational pension schemes’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More