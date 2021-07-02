- DWP consultation response on governance and reporting of climate risk—next steps for occupational pension schemes
- What was the background to the consultation?
- What was the outcome of the consultation?
- Have any changes of particular note been made to the proposals, draft regulations or draft statutory guidance?
- Scope and timing
- Scenario analysis
- Metrics
- Targets
- What are the practical implications for occupational pension schemes and their advisers? What actions should they be taking now?
- Project planning
- A proportionate approach
- Trustee knowledge and understanding
- Adviser agreements
- Out of scope schemes
Pensions analysis: Partner, Shane O’Reilly, and senior knowledge lawyer, Julia Chirnside of Norton Rose Fulbright, provide their insight into the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) consultation on ‘Taking action on climate risk: improving governance and reporting by occupational pension schemes’.
