DWP Consultation outcome climate and investment reporting—what now for trustees?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published its response to its consultation on climate and investment reporting: setting expectations and empowering savers. The Occupational Pension Schemes (Climate Change Governance and Reporting) (Amendment, Modification and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2022, are due to come into effect from 1 October 2022. The regulations implement the necessity for trustees to report their scheme’s Paris-alignment by virtue of the requirement for them to select and calculate a portfolio alignment metric and to report on that in their TCFD report. Kate Granville Smith, Senior Associate at Burges Salmon analyses the implications of the DWP’s regulations and the next steps. or to read the full analysis.