LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Hot topics

Legal News

DWP consultation on improving the notifiable events regime—increasing the powers of TPR through regulations

Published on: 15 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • DWP consultation on improving the notifiable events regime—increasing the powers of TPR through regulations
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What does the consultation propose?
  • Change to notifiable events
  • Additional notification and accompanying statements for certain notifiable events
  • What are the implications for pension schemes?
  • What are the next steps?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has launched a consultation on strengthening the powers of The Pension Regulator (TPR) in relation to defined benefit pension schemes by improving the scope of the notifiable events regime, introducing draft regulations, and proposing new notices and accompanying statements. The draft regulations set out extended circumstances in which the notifiable events arise, from when information must be provided and how much information is required. The proposed regulations are expected to be finalised alongside an increase in the fines for failing to comply once the consultation closes on 27 October 2021. Written by Stephen Richards, partner at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes